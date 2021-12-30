Farmington Voice Archives
News from Farmington and Farmington Hills, Michigan
December 30, 2021
Joni Hubred
Barnett talks about what’s ahead in Farmington Hills
December 30, 2021
Joni Hubred
Learn more about coyotes in Farmington Hills
December 29, 2021
Joni Hubred
Chamber chooses Farmington resident for director post
December 29, 2021
Joni Hubred
Police, fire collect hundreds of toys for Farmington area kids
December 28, 2021
Joni Hubred
Farmington Schools chief ‘incredibly optimistic’ about 2022
December 28, 2021
Joni Hubred
Farmington Hills program brings cheer to 481 seniors
December 27, 2021
Joni Hubred
Farmington’s mayor Bowman looks ahead to 2022
December 27, 2021
Joni Hubred
RHP Properties gives Farmington Goodfellows a $5K boost
December 26, 2021
Joni Hubred
Farmington Civic celebrates movie musical anniversaries
December 24, 2021
Joni Hubred
Riley Park Ice Rink opens in Downtown Farmington
